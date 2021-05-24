Reverend Monsignor Harry K. Snow, 70, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Reverend Monsignor Harry K. Snow, age 70 and resident of Saint Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, passed into new life on Sunday, May 23, 2021 with his family at his side. Reverend Mark Reilly, Dean of the Saint Lawrence Deanery, will preside at the reception of the body at Saint Andrew’s Church in Norwood at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. Calling hours will follow until Evening Prayer at 8:00 p.m. led by Reverend Garry Giroux, Pastor of Saint Andrew’s Church. Most Reverend Bishop Terry R. LaValley will be the principal celebrant and homilist of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. The priests of the diocese will join in concelebrating. Following the Mass, Msgr. Snow will be laid to rest at Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk.