Single-stream recycling could mean close vote for Watertown budget

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A vote on the Watertown city budget is expected Monday night. While it doesn’t increase the tax rate, it may pass by a slim margin.
The hold-up for two council members is they don’t know how the city will break even on single-stream recycling.
Under single-stream recycling, people would no longer have to separate their recyclables.
The city would have to spend more than $1.2 million to go to the new system; $700,000 for a new recycling building and $585,000 for the equipment.
The goal is to not raise taxes. Councilman Leonard Spaziani says he hasn’t seen any data to suggest this would save the city money.
“Right now, we would be fiscally irresponsible to even go down that road because we don’t know the cost versus the savings,” he said.
Spaziani says it could take a decade for the city to make that money back.
But, Council Member Ryan Henry-Wilkinson says he will support it for now.
“I would rather keep it in the budget and then, if the math comes back and it’s unfavorable, we don’t have to spend the money,” he said.
Council Member Lisa Ruggiero says she asked the city for information on how single-stream recycling would save the city money.
“That was two weeks ago and they don’t have that yet. When we have all of that information, we should be able to go back and analyze it and see - is it going to save the taxpayers money,” she said.
Ruggierro would rather wait until more information becomes available.
Monday night’s budget needs a majority three-fifths vote to pass. But, to borrow the more than $1.2 million for the new system, that would have to pass through the council in a four-fifths vote.
