State hopes shots in the park boosts shots in arms

WANTAGH, N.Y. (WWNY) - It may be a shot in the dark, but the state is offering New Yorkers “A Shot in the Park.”
It’s a new incentive to getting a COVID-19 vaccine that Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday at Jones Beach on Long Island.
Anyone who gets a vaccine this week can get into a state park free.
“If you get a vaccine this week – anytime this week – you will get a two-day family pass to any state park,” the governor said.
And, he said, people who go to a state park over Memorial Day weekend can get their vaccines there can also get a free two-day pass.
“This is for all 16 parks across the state,” he said, which include Robert Moses State Park in Massena and Wescott Beach State Park in Henderson.
“We’re going to use those state parks, use Memorial Day, enjoy the park, come, get a vaccine,” Cuomo said. “We’re going to set up a vaccine site at every one of the 16 state parks.”
The state has already offered vaccination incentives in the form of free scratch-off lottery tickets, free mass transportation passes, and free tickets to pro sports events.
The incentives are an attempt to reverse the falling vaccination rate.
“The number of vaccinations is dropping off dramatically,” he said.
In the meantime, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at its lowest seven-day average – .9 percent – since September 21.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.