Sunny & in the 70s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday will be a nice, refreshing day.
It will be sunny and breezy with highs in the low 70s.
It will stay mainly clear overnight in St. Lawrence County. Skies will be partly cloudy over Jefferson and Lewis counties. Lows will be in the mid-50s.
A little rain is possible early in the day Tuesday, but it’s only a 30 percent chance. It will be partly sunny, warmer, and a bit humid. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.
There’s a 60 percent chance of showers on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80.
It will be sunny and cooler on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Highs will be around 60 on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.