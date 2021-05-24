Tracy A. George, 58, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - The family of Tracy A. George, age 58 years young, with heavy hearts, report his passing at his family home surround by his loving family on the morning of Wednesday May 19, 2021. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Tracy was born on February 10, 1963 in Cornwall Ontario, Canada. Tracy was a graduate of the class of 1981 at Massena Central High School. Soon after graduating, Tracy took the call to serve his country proudly with the United States ARMY, serving others in need as a medic. After being honorably discharged Tracy continued his calling of helping others as a first responder and EMT with the Massena Rescue Squad and Hogansburg Volunteer Fire Department. Tracy was also a founding member, and former President, of the Shaman’s Motorcycle Club. He could be found in his past time enjoying the company of others camping and or grilling, at his most import aspect, serving others. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his many grandchildren and passing along his knowledge to the future generation.
Tracy was a devoted and family oriented father, grandfather, brother and uncle. His sense of humor and outlook was refreshing to those who had the privilege and honor of calling him a friend, and family. He will be missed by those who knew him best.
Tracy is survived by his loving and devoted children: Kassandra L. George of Houston, TX, Bryana K. Herne of Massena, NY; brothers Chip and wife Laura George of Massena, NY and Chuck and wife Jodi Sears of Massena, NY. Tracy is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Rayne, Aiden, Daelah, Natalie, Lilith, Aleigha, Kalli and Liam. Tracy also leaves behind nieces and nephews to cherish his memory; Alexander Sears, Kaweiente, Atewerines, Ratewenniio and Tsiawentonnih George.
Tracy was predeceased by his mother Lorraine George in 2015.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledge with American Cancer Society; 6725 Lyons StreetEast Syracuse, NY 13057.
Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home Massena on Tuesday evening, May 25th, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A funeral service with be held Wednesday morning, 11:00 AM on May 26th, 2021 at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, with Pastor Judy Van Kennan officiating.
Family and friends are encourage to share photos, memories and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
