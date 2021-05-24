Tracy A. George, 58, of Norfolk

Tracy was born on February 10, 1963 in Cornwall Ontario, Canada. Tracy was a graduate of the class of 1981 at Massena Central High School. Soon after graduating, Tracy took the call to serve his country proudly with the United States ARMY, serving others in need as a medic. After being honorably discharged Tracy continued his calling of helping others as a first responder and EMT with the Massena Rescue Squad and Hogansburg Volunteer Fire Department. Tracy was also a founding member, and former President, of the Shaman’s Motorcycle Club. He could be found in his past time enjoying the company of others camping and or grilling, at his most import aspect, serving others. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his many grandchildren and passing along his knowledge to the future generation.