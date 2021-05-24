Tri-county region reports 74 new COVID cases since Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced that they’ve had 74 new cases of the coronavirus since their last report on Friday.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 27 new infections since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 7,076 cases of the virus.
Seven people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 86.
Officials said 6,899 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 40 new cases since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,456 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 4 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 93 cases are active and 7,267 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 7 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,340.
The death toll remains at 30.
Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,271 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.