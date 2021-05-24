Valerie L. Schneller, 61, of Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Valerie L. Schneller, age 61 of Liverpool will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday (May 26, 2021) at Notre Dame Church. Calling hours will be held also on Wednesday from 10:00am to 1:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Valerie passed away Wednesday May 19, 2021 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.