Valerie L. Schneller, 61, of Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Valerie L. Schneller, age 61 of Liverpool will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday (May 26, 2021) at Notre Dame Church. Calling hours will be held also on Wednesday from 10:00am to 1:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Valerie passed away Wednesday May 19, 2021 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Surviving are two daughters Kristen (Scott) Funkhouser of Louisa, VA and Ashley Schneller & her companion Tyler Golden of Oneida, NY; a step-son Joel (Leslie) Schneller of Heuvelton; grandchildren Teaghan Bjork, Mason Dain and Meadow Funkhouser; her companion Bruce Hartz of Rochester; a brother Edward (Mary) Burwell of Ogdensburg and a sister Diane Burwell of Live Oak, FL.
Valerie was born on March 5, 1960 in Syracuse, a daughter of the late Morris & Patricia (Martin) Burwell. She graduated from Lisbon Central School and continued her education at Herkimer Community College. She later married Thomas Schneller in 1982. The couple spent 24 years together raising their family.
During her career she worked at Mitel, Corning, Macadam Cheese, Cabbott, Master’s Gallery, Heritage Cheese and Ellsworth Creamery, where she has worked since 2010 as their Director of Retail Sales. She also worked as a real estate agent for Kirnan Realty in Liverpool.
She enjoyed golfing, hiking, snowshoeing, fishing, cooking and baking, going to the casino, and volunteering at the local food pantry. Valerie was very devoted to her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
