Voters rate Cuomo’s chances in governor’s race below AG & generic Democrat

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - When voters rate which Democrat has the best chance of winning the race for governor next year, the answer is not incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
In a Siena College poll released Monday, voters said state Attorney General Letitia James has a better chance than Cuomo.
Voters side with Cuomo against a generic Republican 48-38 percent. When asked about James vs. a Republican, voters favor James 46-29 percent.
Both, though, fall behind a generic Democrat, who voters would favor 55-29 percent when running against a generic Republican.
“While James does better than Cuomo against an unnamed Republican with nearly every demographic group, it’s independent voters that stand out,” Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Independent voters side with James by three points over an unnamed Republican, while the unnamed Republican beats Cuomo by 18 points with independents.”
Cuomo leads among Black voters by 47 points and he trails with white voters by nine points. However, James leads among Black voters by 61 points and she leads among white voters by five points.
Cuomo’s favorability rating is 44-48 percent, up from 40-52 percent last month. His job performance rating is negative 42-55 percent, from 42-56 percent in April.
Right now, 37 percent are prepared to reelect Cuomo if he runs next year, compared to 53 percent who prefer “someone else,” up from 33-57 percent last month.
Fifty-eight percent approve of the way Cuomo is handling of the pandemic, down slightly from 60 percent in April.
His overall job performance rating is negative 42-55 percent, from 42-56 percent in April and his favorability rating is up from last month’s 40-52 percent to 44-48 percent.
As to whether the governor should resign, voters say he should not by a 49-41 percent margin, compared to a 51-37 percent majority last month.
James has a 38-20 percent favorability rating – down a little from 39-17 percent in April – while two in five voters either never heard of her or don’t know enough about her to have an opinion.
The poll was conducted May 16-20 among 793 New York State registered voters. It has an overall margin of error of +/- 4.0 percentage points.
