Wayne A. Mosher Sr., 91, of Carthage

Born on March 24, 1930 in Middlebury Center, PA, son of Richard Mosher and Wanda Goodwin, he graduated from South Side High School in Elmira, NY. Following school, he served in the US Army during the Korean War helping to rebuild Germany from October 1950-November 1953. He returned to school and received his Associates Degree from Alfred Agricultural and Technical School. He then worked for Niagara Mohawk until his retirement in 1989 as Assistant Administrator at Nine Mile Point Nuclear Plant in Oswego.