Your Turn: feedback on child mask mandate, police officer charged & going maskless

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo sent out new guidance for daycare and summer camp. In that guidance, all children over the age of 2 have to wear masks:
Good luck with that. It’s a struggle just keeping pants and shoes on toddlers, let alone a mask.
Carrie Stephens
It’s just another way to control you and push you to get your children this shot.
RonSandra Wilton
Because of variants that have arisen...it is a reasonable response to a developing situation.
Cassandra Feeley
A suspended Massena police officer is now facing a felony criminal mischief charge. Brandon Huckle was caught on video, which appears to show him intentionally damaging a vehicle while on the job:
Good. He should be held accountable for his actions.
Greg Dangerfield
This is despicable behavior and gives teeth to those supporting police reform.
Tracy Moody
People in New York state who are fully vaccinated got their first chance last week to go maskless in most settings:
Felt great, but also like I was doing something wrong.
Brenda Maroney
Although I’m fully vaccinated, my mask stays on.
Patti Lynne Cowan
Seemed so great seeing smiling faces!
Peter Deshane
