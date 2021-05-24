Your Turn: feedback on child mask mandate, police officer charged & going maskless

Your Turn: feedback on child mask mandate, police officer charged & going maskless
Your Turn (Source: WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford | May 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 2:32 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo sent out new guidance for daycare and summer camp. In that guidance, all children over the age of 2 have to wear masks:

Good luck with that. It’s a struggle just keeping pants and shoes on toddlers, let alone a mask.

Carrie Stephens

It’s just another way to control you and push you to get your children this shot.

RonSandra Wilton

Because of variants that have arisen...it is a reasonable response to a developing situation.

Cassandra Feeley

A suspended Massena police officer is now facing a felony criminal mischief charge. Brandon Huckle was caught on video, which appears to show him intentionally damaging a vehicle while on the job:

Good. He should be held accountable for his actions.

Greg Dangerfield

This is despicable behavior and gives teeth to those supporting police reform.

Tracy Moody

People in New York state who are fully vaccinated got their first chance last week to go maskless in most settings:

Felt great, but also like I was doing something wrong.

Brenda Maroney

Although I’m fully vaccinated, my mask stays on.

Patti Lynne Cowan

Seemed so great seeing smiling faces!

Peter Deshane

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.