Albert J. Harvey, 69, of Lowville

Albert was born March 30, 1952 in Johnson City, NY, the son of Robert B. and Mable H. Swartz Harvey. He attended school in Cortland, NY and also attended BOCES. Albert resided and worked in the Syracuse area for many years before moving to Lewis County with a friend. He worked for a period at The ARC’s Facility Based Employment site and worked on a farm. He also resided for a couple of years in Carthage, NY.