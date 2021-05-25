Albert J. Harvey, 69, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Albert J. Harvey, 69, of Railroad Street, Lowville passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Hospital.
A calling hour will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 with a funeral service immediately following at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will be held privately.
Albert was born March 30, 1952 in Johnson City, NY, the son of Robert B. and Mable H. Swartz Harvey. He attended school in Cortland, NY and also attended BOCES. Albert resided and worked in the Syracuse area for many years before moving to Lewis County with a friend. He worked for a period at The ARC’s Facility Based Employment site and worked on a farm. He also resided for a couple of years in Carthage, NY.
Albert enjoyed doing crafts such as latch hook rugs, making aprons, and leather belts, and he also enjoyed landscaping. He enjoyed listening to jazz and blues music. He loved cars, hot rods, and enjoyed walking around his community, and spending time with friends.
Albert had a special friend, Ruth that he met during his residency in Carthage. He also leaves behind his long-time care manager, and friend, Wayne Brown of Boonville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
