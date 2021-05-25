Ann K Falvey, 77, of St. Regis Falls

ST. REGIS FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ann K Falvey, 77, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Ann was born in Malone on July 13, 1943, the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (Dow) Mackey. She graduated from Brushton-Moira High School. She married Patrick W. Falvey on December 26, 1981. Ann was credit manager at W.T. Grant for many years. She also worked with the WIC program in Franklin County. After she married she was a bookkeeper for the Town of Waverly for 20 years until her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Ann’s Church, finding peace in her faith.
She enjoyed planting her flowers and feeding the birds, especially her hummingbirds.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, Patrick, her brothers; William (Etta Mae) Mackey of Baldwinsville, Bruce (Diana) Mackey of Brushton, Paul (Diane) Mackey of Fort Covington, sister Mary Lou (Charles) Lantry of Ft. Covington, sister-in law Betty Mackey of Macedon, brother-in-law Garey Dishaw of Moira, brother -in-law Robert (Joan) Falvey of Rochester along with many nieces and nephews including a special niece Tammy Dishaw whom she was very close to.
Ann was predeceased by her brother Larry Mackey, sisters Susan Dishaw and Linda(Daniel) Bowen and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Connie and Harley Brabon.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27 from 4 to 7 at the Hammill Funeral home in St. Regis Falls. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Friday, May 28, at 11 A.M. at St. Ann’s Church in St. Regis Falls followed by burial in the parish cemetery.
Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Ann’s memory, please consider donations to St. Ann’s Church or St. Regis Falls Rescue Squad.
