Ann K Falvey, 77, of St. Regis Falls

Ann was born in Malone on July 13, 1943, the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (Dow) Mackey. She graduated from Brushton-Moira High School. She married Patrick W. Falvey on December 26, 1981. Ann was credit manager at W.T. Grant for many years. She also worked with the WIC program in Franklin County. After she married she was a bookkeeper for the Town of Waverly for 20 years until her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Ann’s Church, finding peace in her faith.