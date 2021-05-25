Around 80 with a very small chance of rain later

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot and humid for a couple of days.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.
There’s a 20 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m.
There’s a better chance of rain – 50 percent – heading into tonight and Wednesday. It stays warm overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Showers will be spotty Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80.
It cools off for Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Friday will be even cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and around 60.
It will be sunny and in the upper 60s on Sunday.
Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.