Arts All-Star: Grace Mear
By 7 News Staff | May 25, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 8:46 AM

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Grace Mear likes the sound of a flute.

“The thing that most attracted me was how beautiful it sounded,” she said.

The South Lewis flutist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She plans on attending the law program at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.

She doesn’t know if the college has a band or orchestra, “but I would so be interested in joining that band.”

Right now, she’s not only in the South Lewis high school band, but she’s also a member of the Lowville Village Band.

Watch the video to listen to her play and to learn more about her.

