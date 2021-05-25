Arts All-Star: Grace Mear

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Grace Mear likes the sound of a flute.
“The thing that most attracted me was how beautiful it sounded,” she said.
The South Lewis flutist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
She plans on attending the law program at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.
She doesn’t know if the college has a band or orchestra, “but I would so be interested in joining that band.”
Right now, she’s not only in the South Lewis high school band, but she’s also a member of the Lowville Village Band.
Watch the video to listen to her play and to learn more about her.
