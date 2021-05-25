Cuomo reverses on day care mask mandate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - After vocal opposition, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is walking back a new mask requirement for children in day care as young as 2.
North country day cares have been working to comply with pages of new rules from the state.
Day care operators say trying to get a 2-year-old to wear a mask is impossible.
Republicans in Albany were calling on Cuomo to rescind the mandate.
The governor responded Monday night by changing it from a requirement to a recommendation.
Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush was one of many lawmakers to sign a letter Monday asking the governor to repeal the new mandate.
“All this time they have not been wearing masks and now at the same time that we’re telling people they should be unmasking, all of the sudden has come out with the masing of children in day care,” Blankenbush said. “This is confusing both to parents and to teachers.”
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.