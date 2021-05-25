Educators expect ‘challenging year’ as Cuomo calls for full reopening of schools

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It has been 15 months since some students have even walked the halls of their school. Governor Cuomo hopes that changes come in September, with schools becoming fully reopened. But, it won’t be simple.
“This will probably be the most challenging year in any current educator’s career, I would think,” said Stephen Todd, superintendent, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.
That challenge is brought by Governor Cuomo, whose goal is to bring life back to school hallways this fall.
“On the current trajectory, there is no reason why we can’t open schools statewide in September,” said Cuomo.
Though it’s promising news, Todd says it could be a difficult transition for both teachers and students after a year of switching between having kids learn in the classroom and from home. There are some students who haven’t been inside an actual classroom in 15 months.
“I think we just need to be sensitive to that. We need to be prepared to meet everybody where they are, and move them forward. And that’s in terms of their academic position, and that’s going to be true in terms of everybody’s social and emotional state,” said Todd.
While educators say they are excited to hear the news, right now the governor’s words are being taken lightly. A lot still needs to be worked through and schools still have a lot of questions about the way things will operate.
“We need to see a change on both the bussing side, in cafeterias, those areas in particular just to accommodate all the students back,” said Tom Burns, superintendent, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.
Those changes should be on their way.
“We’re anticipating some guidance on the reopening of school in September from the state Education Department fairly soon,” said Burns.
Both Todd and Burns admit schools will need to focus on emotional support for students as the new normal gets underway in September.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.