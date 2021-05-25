Fees to use Watertown’s Thompson Park pool?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Taking a splash in the Thompson Park pool this summer may cost you money.
The idea was discussed during Monday’s city council meeting.
City Manager Ken Mix said it came up during recent budget talks, but he is unsure if council will agree.
Council Member Sarah Compo is all for the city generating more revenue, but she doesn’t want to charge a fee for city taxpayers to use the pool. However, for out-of-city residents, that could be different.
“It costs money to run a pool, it cost money for staff, it costs money for up keep. City of Watertown residents are paying for those amenities through their tax dollars and I think people who don’t live in the city should be contributing something to use that benefit,” said Compo.
Come June, we could see what the fee structure could look like.
