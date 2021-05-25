Fire sweeps through an acre, destroys camp

PITCAIRN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several crews teamed up to tackle an outdoor fire in southern St. Lawrence County Monday afternoon.
The blaze was just off Goose Pond Road in the town of Pitcairn.
The Harrisville Fire Department was called in around 2 p.m.
Department officials say the fire burned more than an acre and destroyed a camp being renovated into a house.
Natural Bridge, Gouverneur, and Star Lake were among the supporting departments.
With all the help, Harrisville officials say it took around an hour and a half to knock the fire down.
“We got it out pretty quick,” Assistant Fire Chief Don Thomas said. “Couldn’t have done it ourselves, we had to have help from mutual aid. This time of year, this time of day, you need help from mutual aid departments. Everybody’s got to rely on them.”
No one was injured. Crews were unable to determine what sparked the blaze.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.