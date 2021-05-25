Firefighters warn about dry and dangerous conditions for controlled burns

BARNES CORNERS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire crews were called to an outdoor blaze in Barnes Corners Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on Seven by Nine Road. The homeowner says she started a fire in a burn pit several feet away from her family’s home, when a gust of wind came through and spread the flames across her front yard.
The fire was knocked down quickly, and no one was hurt.
Blazes like that one are happening a lot lately where a controlled burn quickly becomes uncontrolled.
“Obviously, it’s been very dry lately. So, it creates an environment that grass fires, whether it’s a camp fire or a massive controlled burn of anything, can extend and start to expand and create hazards,” said Brownville Deputy Fire Chief Drew Heise.
His department has seen 10 outdoor fires this year, presenting unique challenges for firefighters.
“Getting water to the wooded area. Obviously, us in the environment and the gear we wear, it could be 90 degrees and you’re in your gear. So that’s fatiguing to the guys,” said Heise.
Warmer weather won’t help. Heise is bracing for more outdoor blazes. One way to help, he says, is to keep an eye on your fire.
“Ashes can expand and get out there and start other fires. So, you want to make sure you’re supervising the fire, as well as, when you’re finished, attempting to extinguish as much as you can of it,” said Heise.
Heise also warns against having a controlled burn on dry and windy days.
“Once the fire is started and once it’s out of control, it has a mind of its own, and it’s going to do exactly what it wants to do,” he said.
Heise says people shouldn’t hesitate to call 911 if they think their fire is getting out of control.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.