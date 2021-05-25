Graveside Services: Amos E. Reil, age 94, of Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Services for Amos E. Reil, age 94, of Newton Falls will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church. Visitation is at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with his Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Hubert’s Cemetery. Amos passed away on December 21, 2020.
Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
