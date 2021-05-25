Graveside Services: Amos E. Reil, age 94, of Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Services for Amos E. Reil, age 94, of Newton Falls will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church. Visitation is at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with his Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Hubert’s Cemetery. Amos passed away on December 21, 2020.