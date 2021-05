THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Services for Larry D. Farrell, 58, Holmes Rd., will be 5-7 pm, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Larry passed away December 23, 2020. Survivors include two daughters, LaTrisha Farrell, NaTosha Clark and his mother, Elaine Farrell. Private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating.