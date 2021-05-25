Highlights & scores: tough road ahead for Alexandria softball, plus NAC softball & baseball

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Area teams were taking advantage of Monday’s nice weather.
One of the teams with a home game was the Alexandria softball team.
The Purple Ghosts headed into its game with Copenhagen with a 6-1 overall mark, 5-1 in the Frontier League.
The Purple Ghosts would beat the Golden Knights 23-7.
The Copenhagen game starts off what will be a tough week of games for coach Mike Roberts and his Alexandria team.
“We have Copenhagen this evening then Tuesday we go to Beaver River, then Copenhagen again on Wednesday,” Roberts said. “Then a very strong team, Thousand Islands on Thursday and then sandy creek, yet again another strong team, on Saturday and it’s really going to show where we stand and how much grit we have as a team.”
NAC softball: Norwood-Norfolk vs. Heuvelton
Norwood-Norfolk was at Heuvelton for Northern Athletic Conference softball action.
Molly Williams lays down the bunt. Carley Simmons scores.
On the passed ball, Kathryn Cunningham scampers home, making it 6-0 Heuvelton.
Lily Spooner gets a hit to center. Freshman pitcher Chastity Johnson gets help from her defense on the fly to left.
The Flyers would score 4 runs in the sixth inning, but Heuvelton goes on to beat Norwood-Norfolk 14-4.
NAC baseball: Lisbon vs. Heuvelton
In NAC baseball, West leaders Lisbon visited Heuvelton.
In the top of the first, Lisbon’s Trenton Williams grounds the ball to the left, and the second baseman covers too late. It’s 1-0 Knights.
Heuvelton’s Luke Thornhill dunks the ball into right field. Jed Crayford scores. It’s 1-1.
In the third inning, Ben LaRock steals second and goes to third on the overthrow. Storm Walker hits a grounder to the left. On the fielder’s choice, LaRock scores, making it 3-1 Lisbon.
In the bottom of the third, Heuvelton has bases loaded. On a 3-2 pitch, is it strike-three swinging or hit by pitch? Umpires rule a hit batter, scoring the Bulldogs’ second run.
Matt Basford then strokes a single to center. Crayford scores. It’s 3-3.
But Lisbon broke free with four runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and sixth and two more in the seventh.
Ben and Jackson LaRock paced Lisbon with four hits each, as the Knights stayed undefeated at 7-0, en route to a 15-8 victory.
Monday’s local scores
High school baseball
Carthage 11, Indian River 1
Beaver River 11, Sandy Creek 1
Copenhagen 11, Alexandria 0
South Jefferson 11, General Brown 1
South Jefferson 15, General Brown 3
Thousand Islands 12, South Lewis 5
Morristown, Edwards-Knox -- postponed
Gouverneur 10, Potsdam 0
Lisbon 15, Heuvelton 8
Massena 9, OFA 1
Brushton-Moira 10, St. Lawrence Central 6
Canton, Malone -- postponed
Madrid-Waddington 20, Tupper Lake 9
Norwood-Norfolk 14, Chateaugay 0
Norwood-Norfolk 16, Chateaugay 1
High school softball
Carthage 14, Indian River 13
South Jefferson 17, General Brown 7
Lyme 7, Sackets Harbor 2
Alexandria 23, Copenhagen 7
LaFargeville 14, Belleville Henderson 4
Beaver River 13, Sandy Creek 8
Thousand Islands 13, South Lewis 1
Edwards-Knox, Morristown -- postponed
St. Lawrence Central 18, Salmon River 3
Chateaugay 12, Madrid-Waddington 4
Massena 6, OFA 4
Parishville-Hopkinton 27, Tupper Lake 11
Gouverneur 12, Potsdam 6
Canton 11, Malone 3
Heuvelton 14, Norwood-Norfolk 4
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Massena 18, OFA 8
Canton 20, Potsdam 7
St. Lawrence Central 13, Plattsburgh 3
Watertown 16, Thousand Islands 2
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Saranac-Lake Placid 14, Heuvelton 7
Indian River 10, New Hartford 9
High school golf
OFA 224, Potsdam 270
Malone 223, Massena 226
Immaculate Heart 5, South Lewis 2
Thousand Islands 5.5, Alexandria 1.5
LaFargeville 4.5, Sandy Creek 2.5
Alexandria 6, LaFargeville 1
Thousand Islands 7, Sandy Creek 0
