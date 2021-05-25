Hiking in the Adirondack Foothills

The Riverside Run features eight trails that allow you to enjoy a majority of your walk along the five major rivers of St. Lawrence County. The trails can be short or long and although they make for a great walk, they can be enjoyed as a trail running challenge too. These trails stretch from the Crooked Creek preserve in Hammond on the St. Lawrence River, to the Stone Valley Trail on the Raquette River in Colton and on to the Moore Trail in Wanakena, along the Oswegatchie River.