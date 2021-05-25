Huckle’s history: 7 News obtains disciplinary records of suspended Massena police officer

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ve looked into the disciplinary records of a Massena police officer whose most recent trouble resulted in a felony charge. It turns out that trouble with Brandon Huckle goes back several years.
Home surveillance video appears show suspended Massena police officer Brandon Huckle slamming a door into the side of a car at a home where he was executing a search warrant. The homeowner’s attorney is glad he made it public.
“I think the laws that are in place really sweep a lot of bad conduct by police officers under the rug. So I knew I needed to bring it to people’s attention,” said Brian Barrett, attorney.
We wanted to learn more about Huckle’s history, so 7 News filed a Freedom of Information request for his disciplinary records.
We got them. (See below the story)
According to the records, Huckle had to give up a day and a half of vacation because, in 2016, he hosted in his home two people who were caught up in a drug sweep three years earlier.
The 2013 sweep, dubbed Operation Problem Child, involved a drug-related shooting on Maple Street, which led to a 7-hour standoff with police on Liberty Avenue.
Huckle’s disciplinary record also shows he admitted that he once forced a naked woman out of his home and onto the street. It doesn’t appear he was punished.
Records from a third investigation in 2019, where Huckle was suspended, were not turned over. The village said that’s because no disciplinary charges were filed.
Barrett says a case like Huckle’s show a need for more transparency
“There’s laws in place to protect police officers and this is the way it’s been done for a long time,” he said.
Village officials say the problems of one suspended police officer don’t reflect on the Massena Police Department as a whole – or the job they’re doing today.
“I have 100 percent confidence in our department downstairs and I have zero reservations about the job being done and being done professionally and correctly,” said Timothy Ahlfeld, Massena mayor.
7 News could not get in touch with Huckle Tuesday.
Massena police now say Huckle is the subject of an Article 75 proceeding. That proceeding will give Huckle the right to defend himself at a hearing before any disciplinary action can be taken.
