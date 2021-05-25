In-person open houses planned at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College has scheduled a series of open houses over the next couple of months.
Director of admissions Chelsea Marra said that unlike other recent open houses, these will be on campus and in person. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The open houses are Tuesday, June 8, Thursday, June 10, Monday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 14. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. and the open houses will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be presentations all day, including a walking tour of the campus.
You can register for an open house and find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse.
Registration is necessary because of capacity limits due to COVID-19 precautions.
