The Antique Boat Museum - June 26

1000 Islands Concours D’Elegance
June 26, 2021 in Clayton (Source: Antique Boat Museum)
By Craig Thornton | May 25, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 11:06 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

The Antique Boat Museum’s 1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance is back for its 10th annual classic car show, this year featuring Triumph and Sunbeam cars!

Beautiful classic cars displayed on the ABM’s waterfront campus, side by side with antique boats. Visitors will vote for their favorites and awards will be presented after 3 PM. There is a $25 registration fee with a driver and co-driver, and a $15 registration fee with a driver only. Regular admission price is required for visitors to the show.

