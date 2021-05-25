Joshua Patrick Sullivan, 23, of Adams

Josh was a 2016 graduate of South Jefferson High School where he was an Honor Student. He was an athlete on the swim, soccer and golf teams and because of his natural tendency to encourage and lead others he was named Senior Captain. Among his many accomplishments he was the recipient of the Michael J. Laisdell Scholarship Award. Josh was in his final year of Pharmacy School at St. John Fisher College. He worked at Strong Memorial Hospital as an inpatient pharmacy intern. He was Worthy Chief Chancellor of the Professional Pharmacy Fraternity PhiDelta Chi. Josh was part of countless activities and clubs.