WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - June Klaproth, 87, of Watertown passed away peacefully at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home on May 23, 2021.
June was born on June 20, 1933 in Bedford, Bedfordshire England. She met and married her husband Richard who was stationed there and serving with the United States Air Force. They married in July 1955 and returned to the States in September 1955.
June loved to travel and frequently traveled home to visit family and friends. She also travelled once a year to New York City and Rockport, Massachusetts with her daughters.
June belonged to a lovely group of English ladies who would meet for lunch and travel to Canada. She also was an avid reader of English Romance War Novels.
She is survived by her four children, Donna J. Brown, Watertown, Richard J. Jr (Dori), Theresa, Leslie L. Klaproth, Watertown, Mark C. Klaproth, Watertown; her four grandchildren, Steven Brown, Kyle Brown, Adam Elliott, Scott Elliott, and many great grandchildren.
June was predeceased by her husband of 41 years in June of 1996. She was also predeceased by her parents, Cecil and Maude Thorman, her five brothers and two sisters.
The family will be holding a private ceremony.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
