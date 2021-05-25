Kathy Jo (Davis) DeForge, 49, formerly of Degrasse

HUDSON, F.L. (WWNY) - Kathy Jo (Davis) DeForge,49, of Hudson, Florida, and formerly of Degrasse, NY passed away on May 10, 2021 at Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center, Hudson Florida.
Kathy was born August 13, 1971 to Vernon Davis and Judy Davis Raycraft. She married Jeramy DeForge on September 22, 2007.
Kathy was a graduate of Edwards Knox Central School, Salutatorian of the class of 1989; SUNY Canton; and Clarkson University. At the time of her death she was attending FSU to obtain a Masters Degree.
Kathy worked at Car Freshener and Jain Irrigation both in Watertown, and was currently employed at Southeast Employee Leasing in Holiday, Florida, and BallPark Auctions in Hudson, Florida. She was also a past member of the Degrasse Clare South Russell Fire Department.
Surviving are her son, Jacob; a step daughter, Megan; her mother, Judy; two brothers, Daniel and Brian; a sister, Jane; her beloved Aunt Mary, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who became her chosen family including her very good friend Tammy.
Kathy had a bubbly personality with a smile and laugh that was contagious. She was always willing to help out those who needed a hand with no questions asked. Kathy will be missed by so many and her death leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. “Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not”.
Calling hours will be Saturday May 29, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home in Canton from 9:00am – 11:00am (masks and social distancing are required). Graveside service to immediately follow at Noon at Pleasant View Cemetery in Degrasse/Clare. Luncheon at the Degrasse Fire Hall immediately after graveside service as concluded.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy’s Memory can be made the Degrasse Fire Department.
God has gained another angel.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
