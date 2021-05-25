Lawmakers get preview of Zoo New York’s future

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zoo New York CEO Larry Sorell Monday night gave the Watertown city council a glimpse of what the zoo and Thompson Park’s future could be.
He laid out a 10-year plan the zoo has been working on. It features more exhibits, an adventure park, and a concession stand. It will use an extra 25 acres of land.
Sorell says the plan also includes more social distancing if it is ever needed again.
“We also want to be a tourist attraction for the area,” he said. “We get approximately 7 million visitors a year to the Thousand Islands. We want to bring them into the city, into the zoo, into the park, and have them appreciate what we have, but also maybe stop at a restaurant, maybe even spend the night at a hotel before they head on to the Thousand Islands, or conversely, on the way home.”
Sorell says the zoo hopes to announce the finalized project plan at its 100th birthday celebration in August.
