Lawrence J. “Larry” Leviker, 74, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lawrence J. “Larry” Leviker, 74, of the Arthur Road., passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Shannon Leviker, while under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice.
All are welcome to attend a memorial gathering from 7-8 p.m on Thursday May 27, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, please dress casual.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra; a son and his wife Craig and Shannon Leviker of Lowville; a daughter Tammy and her finace’ Eugene Buckingham of Croghan; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Rosemary Leviker of Virginia ; Cecelia Graham of Albany; Gloria and Floyd Campany of Watertown ; a brother Patrick Leviker of Schenectady. He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Grace Leviker; a brother Frank Leviker; and a sister, Paulette Edick.
Larry was born on March 23, 1947 in Lowville, a son of the late Paul and Grace Hamblin Leviker. He attended Lowville Academy. On September 27, 1969, he married Sandra Marolf at the Lowville United Methodist Church. Larry worked as a track foreman for Lowville Beaver River Railroad.
Larry enjoyed planting and working in his garden.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
