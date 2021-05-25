Lewis Quesenberry, 40, of Watertown

Louie was always brutally honest, especially when talking about his struggles. His lifelong struggle with addiction began as a teenager. He was always open and honest about his struggles but used his own fight to help others. After years of struggle and causing hurt and pain to his family, friends, and himself on March 31, 2015, Louie began the process of not only getting clean but also dedicating his life to helping others get clean as well. His message was a message of hope for everybody that is struggling. Whether it was his regular messages of hope on Facebook or going out of his way to help anybody that was in need; Louie really was a “Hope Dealer.”