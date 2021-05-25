Lewis Quesenberry, 40, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis Quesenberry, 40, passed away May 24, 2021, at his home in Watertown.
Louie was born on March 6, 1981 in Ohio to Roy and Deborah Quesenberry. He attended General Brown High School. He later attended Jefferson Community College, graduating with a degree in hotel/restaurant management and later another degree in chemical dependency.
Louie was always brutally honest, especially when talking about his struggles. His lifelong struggle with addiction began as a teenager. He was always open and honest about his struggles but used his own fight to help others. After years of struggle and causing hurt and pain to his family, friends, and himself on March 31, 2015, Louie began the process of not only getting clean but also dedicating his life to helping others get clean as well. His message was a message of hope for everybody that is struggling. Whether it was his regular messages of hope on Facebook or going out of his way to help anybody that was in need; Louie really was a “Hope Dealer.”
In March, Louie celebrated 6 years of sobriety. This was something he was proud of and celebrated as a way to provide hope for those who were struggling. He helped so many people on their own roads of recovery. Louie was an inspiration to so many people for what he had been able to overcome. He will be forever missed by many.
A special thank you to his Glens Falls family for showing him that life was good and recovery was possible. He loved all of you. Also, thank you to his Samaritan work family for allowing him to have a chance to help others. He found his calling in life and he truly believed in recovery. Louie would want anyone out there that is struggling to reach out for help and fight with all they have.
He is survived by his daughter, Miriah; his parents, Roy and Deborah Quesenberry; his sister Amy O’Riley and her husband Tom;his grandmother Dorothy Fassett; his nieces, Adriana and Aria; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Louie was predeceased by his grandfather’s Ken Fassett, William Quesenberry, Monty Scee and a grandmother, Sally Scee.
Services will be held Friday, May 28th at Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter, NY from 5-7pm with a funeral to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
