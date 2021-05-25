16 new COVID cases reported in region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 4 new infections.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 7,080 cases of the virus.
Six people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 86.
Officials said 6,907 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 9 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,465 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 4 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 94 cases are active and 7,275 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 3 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,343.
The death toll remains at 30.
Three people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,281 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.