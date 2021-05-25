North county unemployment rates improve dramatically year-to-year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - What a difference a year makes. The north country’s jobless rate has plunged compared to last year when the COVID pandemic had shut down much of the economy.
The state Department of Labor released its unemployment numbers for the month of April.
In Jefferson County, the jobless rate dropped 12.4 percent compared to the year before. In April 2020, unemployment stood at 18.2 percent. In April 2021, it was 5.8 percent.
St. Lawrence County’s jobless rate was 5.9 percent last month, compared to 15.4 percent the year before. That’s a 9.5 percent decrease.
In Lewis County, the unemployment rate went from 15.1 percent last April to 6.1 percent last month. That’s a 9 percent drop.
