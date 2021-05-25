Paul C. Sieradski, 68, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - With deep sadness, the family of Paul C. Sieradski, age 68, would like to report his unexpected passing on May 15th, 2021 at his home. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. There will be no public calling hours however a Zoom memorial service will be held on June 12th, 2021 for close friends and family.
Paul was born to the late Chester and Doris (Cummings) Sieradski in Syracuse, NY on October 5th, 1952. As a young man, Paul enjoyed working hard with his grandfather on the Cummings family farm and getting up to mischief with his best friends Jim Molton and Charlie Flint.
Paul attended and graduated as Valedictorian of his class in 1970. Shortly after he graduated, Paul began to work for Conrail, which he loved and quickly proved himself. He began his career at General Motors until his retirement in 2010. Paul enjoyed studying history, the bible and hanging out with his fellow retirees for coffee and stories and spoiling his 97yr old Aunt Jean Cummings. His true passion was restoring classic cars with his close friends “D” Badlam (Massena) & Josh Michel “The Gentle Giant” (Syracuse/Florida), whom he considered family. He deeply loved and was proud of each member of his family and enjoyed getting together with them as much as possible.
Paul is survived by his loving children, Andrew Sieradski and wife Renee of Phoenix, AZ, and a daughter Christina Gmyr and husband Dan; three grandchildren, Fallon, Bella, and Carrigan along with his brother Barney Sieradski of Massena, NY; two sisters Sharon Peters and husband Mark of Phoenix, NY and Deborah Sieradski of Phoenix, AZ. Paul is also survived by his four nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his wife, Rebecca Sieradski in 2014 and a son Matthew Sieradski in 2012.
Friends and family are strongly encouraged to share stories, photos and online condolences with the family and friends by visiting, www.PhillipsMemorial.com and “clicking on” Paul Sieradski’s profile.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.