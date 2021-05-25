Paul C. Sieradski, 68, of Norfolk

Paul attended and graduated as Valedictorian of his class in 1970. Shortly after he graduated, Paul began to work for Conrail, which he loved and quickly proved himself. He began his career at General Motors until his retirement in 2010. Paul enjoyed studying history, the bible and hanging out with his fellow retirees for coffee and stories and spoiling his 97yr old Aunt Jean Cummings. His true passion was restoring classic cars with his close friends “D” Badlam (Massena) & Josh Michel “The Gentle Giant” (Syracuse/Florida), whom he considered family. He deeply loved and was proud of each member of his family and enjoyed getting together with them as much as possible.