Some in Three Mile Bay told to boil water after crews repair leaks

THREE MILE BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The water is back on for people living in Three Mile Bay. However, town of Lyme officials say affected residents should boil their water until at least Thursday.
Lyme Town Highway Superintendent Pat Weston says the leaks were discovered Monday night, so water was shut off to a stretch of State Route 12E at around 9 p.m.
Workers found breaks in the waterline and fixed them Tuesday afternoon.
While Weston hasn’t pinned down the exact cause of the leaks, he does offer a possibility.
“To be honest with you, I’m not 100 percent sure. I know a lot of the backfill that’s under the water is pretty large size rocks. And I think with just use of the water and getting a little bit of water hammering, those rocks end up vibrating through the pipes. These things kind of happen,” he said.
Officials say the boil water advisory is in effect until tests show the supply is completely clean.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.