Watertown city council passes budget with no tax rate hike

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown city council unanimously passed a budget Monday night that keeps the tax rate the same.
With a bump in sales tax revenues over last year and renewed state aid, the city is rehiring a handful of positions that were cut during the pandemic.
Also in the budget is a provision for single-stream recycling which, ideally, would help save the city money and encourage more people to recycle.
The council, however, has been split on spending the nearly $1.3 million needed to fund the switch to single stream.
Council members Lisa Ruggiero and Leonard Spazziani have questioned how much cost-savings would actually occur and a vote to borrow the money needed would require at least four council members’ support.
Keeping the single stream in the budget, though, allows the city the flexibility of dropping it later on or moving forward if they choose to.
