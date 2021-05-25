Watertown Farm & Craft Market ready for another year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm & Craft Market starts this week.
Jessica Piatt Walczyk from the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce says the market will run through the beginning of October.
Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The Farm & Craft Market will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Wednesday from May 26 through October 6.
There will be both new vendors and old favorites. You can check out who’ll be there at watertownfarmandcraft.com.
People who are not vaccinated should wear masks. Those who are vaccinated can decide for themselves.
