Watertown’s Mount Carmel Feast canceled - again

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s popular Mount Carmel Feast has been canceled for a second year in a row.
Like last year, it’s out of concern for people’s health and safety concerns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Focusing on the safety, health, and well-being of the general public and our church members who work the Mount Carmel Feast, it is not possible to have the usual three-day festival with the concessions, rides, and fireworks,” a statement on the St. Anthony Church website said.
Changing guidance and protocols from state and federal health officials make it difficult to plan the event, which is typically held the last weekend in June.
Instead, the church says, there will be the Mount Carmel Procession on Sunday, June 27 and they’re looking at the possibility of having a drive-through menu on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.