Buy iced coffee, help families in need

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A cup of iced coffee could help put food on the table for folks in need.
Wednesday is Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin’ Donuts. For every cup of iced coffee sold, the coffee shop is donating $1 to the Food Bank of Central New York.
Food bank officials say about $30,000 is typically raised during Iced Coffee Day to help fight hunger in the region.
“That one iced coffee that you’re going to have is going to help provide three meals back into the community to help your neighbors who are really struggling to get by,” said Lynn Hy, the food bank’s chief development officer.
The food bank gave out more than 7 million pounds of food to north country families over the last year.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.