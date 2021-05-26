Cooperative Extension offers local foods guide

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension in Jefferson County is offering a local foods guide.
Healthy lifestyle educator Hannah Alday says people can access the guide two ways. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
You can pick up a hard copy of the guide or you can find it online. Go to ccejefferson.org and click on the “Local Foods” tab or go to jcnylocalfoods.org.
The guide not only features local food producers, but restaurants that serve local foods.
