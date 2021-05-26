COVID claims another life, infects 15 more people in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. Jefferson County additionally announced 1 person died from COVID.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 7 new infections and 1 new death.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 7,087 cases of the virus.
Six people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths now stands at 87.
Officials said 6,933 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 5 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,470 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 3 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 89 cases are active and 7,285 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 3 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,346.
The death toll remains at 30.
Two people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,288 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
