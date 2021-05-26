Gregory “Greg” Allen George, 66, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gregory “Greg” Allen George, 66, of County Route 24, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 24, 2021.
There will be no public services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Pierrepont Hill Cemetery Association.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is serving the family.
Surviving are his wife, Karen of Pierrepont; a son, Mark George; a daughter, Tracy George; two grandchildren, Cullen Alkire and Hunter George; three sisters, Cyndy, Fran and Linda; and an Uncle Keith George.
Greg was born January 24, 1955, the son of the late Paul A. and Gloria J. (Burnham) George. He graduated Canton High School in 1974 and married Karen Tupper on December 26, 1974 at the home of Max Tupper in Pierrepont.
He served in the US Army from 1974-1976 in the First Cavalry Division in Ft. Hood, TX.
Greg was a dairy farmer and with the assistance of his wife, Karen, they ran the family farm from 1978 to 2015.
He enjoyed hunting and being in the outdoors.
