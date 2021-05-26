Highlights & scores: a lacrosse nail-biter in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It would turn out to be a boys’ lacrosse nail-biter between the Watertown Cyclones and the General Brown Lions.
The Cyclones score first. Jack Clough goes top shelf with the assist to Mick O’Donnell. Watertown goes on top 1-0.
The Lions look to draw even but Evan Richardson comes up with the save between the pipes.
At the other end, Joe Clement comes up with the save for the Lions.
Kian Combs finds the back of the net with the quick trigger. Evan Burnett has the setup. Now it’s 2-0 Watertown.
Evan Richardson keeping General Brown off the scoreboard with another save.
Vince Lavarnway tickles twine off the turnover, expanding the Watertown lead to 3-0.
General Brown gets on the board. Jalen Peckham finds the mark with an assist from Hayden Coney, cutting the Watertown lead to 3-1.
Dave Malcolm will take a pass from Corey O’Connor and dent the back of the net. The Lions cut the Watertown lead to 3-2.
It’s a goal-keeping clinic in the first half for the two teams. It’s 3-2 Watertown at the half.
Jack Clough has four goals and Evan Richardson has 19 saves.
Watertown nips General Brown 7 to 6...
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Watertown 7, General Brown 6
Indian River 11, Carthage 7
Salmon River 19, Potsdam 5
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Watertown 12, General Brown 10
South Jefferson 18, Carthage 2
Plattsburgh 12, OFA 2
Massena 17, Potsdam 8
High school baseball
Lowville 12, Watertown 0
Belleville Henderson 10, Alexandria 0
Belleville Henderson 14, Alexandria 1
Carthage 13, General Brown 3
High school softball
Beaver River 10, Alexandria 4
Edwards-Knox 3, Hammond 0
Heuvelton 19, Lisbon 1
Norwood-Norfolk 18, Tupper Lake 1
St. Lawrence Central 16, Madrid-Waddington 5
High school golf
General Brown 5, South Jefferson 2
Sandy Creek 5.5, Immaculate Heart 1.5
Boys’ high school tennis
Lowville 3, Watertown 1
Boys’ high school track & field
OFA 77, Tupper Lake 17
Malone 98, Madrid-Waddington 30
Potsdam 120, Clifton-Fine 8
Salmon River 52, Clifton-Fine 16
Potsdam 120, Salmon River 9
Girls’ high school track & field
OFA 86, Tupper Lake 37
Malone 74, Madrid-Waddington 64
Potsdam 120, Clifton-Fine 0
Salmon River 82, Clifton-Fine 0
Potsdam 107, Salmon River 21
