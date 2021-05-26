Hot again today, but cooler tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We could see showers and thunderstorms later today.
It’s going to be warm and humid again. Temperatures started mostly in the 70s and will end up in the low 80s.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain in Jefferson and Lewis counties and a 70 percent chance in St. Lawrence County.
A cold front moves through and drops temperatures down. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Thursday.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and in the mid-50s.
It’s sunny for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday.
Memorial Day will be in the upper 60s and mostly sunny.
It will be partly sunny and around 70 on Tuesday.
