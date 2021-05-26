John Joseph Kaul (Jack), 77, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Jack of all Trades!” With a degree from SUNY Delhi, Class of 1963, in Animal Husbandry, farming was Jack’s passion! However, John Joseph Kaul aka Jack, originally of Elmira, NY, possessed many more talents. No project was ever too large or too tedious for him to accomplish. Mechanically inclined (even unwillingly venturing into jetski maintenance), Carpenter, Builder, Landscape architect, Agriculturalist, as well as New York State licensed pool operator were some of the hats he wore. Jack met the love of his life, Nancy, a teacher from Toronto, while she was chaperoning a student field trip to the Finger Lakes Region. It proves opposites attract. Jack was frugal when it mattered, except when it came to matters of toy collectible trains and Corvettes. Those, of course, were necessities! Sadly, John Joseph Kaul (Jack) of Theresa, New York, aged 77, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Jack was a man of few words and a fiery temper, witty, but always demonstrated exemplary character. Jack spent time aiding the recovery efforts in New York City following Hurricane Sandy, volunteered at the Stone Mills Museum in a directorship role, and lived his life according to his Eagle Scout oath as a trustworthy, loyal, courteous, humane individual.
After retiring from dairy farming in Evans Mills, NY, and moving even further into the words, Jack enjoyed his retirement years as an avid hunter, spending summers at Hyde Lake. He wintered in Florida, boating on the St. John’s River. Jack explored North America via rail, traveling to view the Polar Bears in Churchill, Manitoba, trekking the Grand Canyon, and visiting Alaska via the Alaska ferry system. Although a country boy, Jack even learned to navigate the Air Tran and the A-train from John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens enroute to visit family in New York City.
Retired but restless, Jack returned to the workforce as a fiercely loyal employee of Keewaydin State Park where he worked 7 seasons until November 2020.
He relished his role as grandfather to Maxwell Smith (12) and Maya Smith (16) of New York City. Jack is survived by Nancy L. Kaul, wife of 48 years, daughter, Janice Kaul-Smith and Eric Smith (NYC), son, Donald J. Kaul (Canandaigua) and is pre-deceased by his son, David M. Kaul. The deceased also leaves behind several siblings, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Jack’s character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation in his honor to Hospice of Jefferson County at www.jeffersonhospice.org. Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.