Morning Checkup: Samaritan rheumatology

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has two new rheumatologists.
Dr. Ingrid Hall and Dr. Elizabeth Mathew have only been at Samaritan a month or two.
They introduced themselves to the community during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above.
They say they were drawn to Samaritan because of its patient-centered focus.
You can find out more about the rheumatology clinic at samaritanhealth.com/rheumatology.
