Morning Checkup: Samaritan rheumatology
By 7 News Staff | May 26, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 9:35 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has two new rheumatologists.

Dr. Ingrid Hall and Dr. Elizabeth Mathew have only been at Samaritan a month or two.

They introduced themselves to the community during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above.

They say they were drawn to Samaritan because of its patient-centered focus.

You can find out more about the rheumatology clinic at samaritanhealth.com/rheumatology.

