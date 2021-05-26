Robert Harold Payne, 82, of Lowville

Robert was born in Honesdale, PA on August 23, 1938, son of the late Dr. Harold and Mary Leah Smith Payne. He graduated from East Stroudsburg University in 1960. He taught history at General Martin High School from 1960 – 1963. Robert married Dorothy Burdick on September 20, 1963 at Forest Presbyterian Church, Lyons Falls. He then taught at South Lewis Central School from 1963 – 1994 and retired as Dean of Students in 1994. Robert was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Lowville. He was a life member of BPOE #1605, Lowville Elks Lodge and a member of Copper Creek Hunting Association, Lyonsdale.