Robert Harold Payne, 82, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert Harold Payne, 82, of North State Street, passed away at his home Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021 under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.
A private funeral service will be held for his immediate family. There will be no calling hours. Extended family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls with Pastor Laurie Sponaugle officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Lowville, 7707 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or to Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Ave, Lowville, NY 13367.
Robert was born in Honesdale, PA on August 23, 1938, son of the late Dr. Harold and Mary Leah Smith Payne. He graduated from East Stroudsburg University in 1960. He taught history at General Martin High School from 1960 – 1963. Robert married Dorothy Burdick on September 20, 1963 at Forest Presbyterian Church, Lyons Falls. He then taught at South Lewis Central School from 1963 – 1994 and retired as Dean of Students in 1994. Robert was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Lowville. He was a life member of BPOE #1605, Lowville Elks Lodge and a member of Copper Creek Hunting Association, Lyonsdale.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Dorothy; three children and their spouses, William and Melissa Payne of Glenfield, Bethany and Todd Perry of Malone, and Barbara and Kenneth Bibbins of Adams; 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Elizabeth Payne of Harrisburg, PA; two sisters, Melva Parsons of Greentown, PA, and Cheryl Perry of Waverly, NY;, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and playing golf. He also enjoyed reading about history.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome,inc.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.