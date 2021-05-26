Sarah Clark Stone, 95, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Sarah Clark Stone, age 95, of Martin, GA. passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Brown Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Stone was born June 13, 1925 to the late Harold Clark and Ruth Sutton Clark in Massena, NY. She was of the Methodist Faith. She was retired from sales, a member of the Eastern Star and had a love for bowling.
Mrs. Stone is survived by her children; Michael (Marissa) Stone of NY., Betsy (Sonny) Doody of Martin, GA., Tim (Kim) Stone of FL., siblings; Andy Clark, Lydia Hosmer, fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Richard Carl Stone, children; Karen Ruth Stone, Carla Jean Fonda, siblings; Marion Blair, Bill Clark, Dan Clark, Ann Skiff, Barbara Berqoliuos, Sonny Clark and Dorothy Moony.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on June 1, 2021 at the Potsdam United Methodist Church with Rev. E. Sue Wenner, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
