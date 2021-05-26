Severe thunderstorm leaves damage, power outages in Lewis County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A severe thunderstorm caused downed trees and power lines in Lewis County Wednesday afternoon.
At 5 p.m., National Grid’s power outage map reported nearly 400 people in the county were without electricity.
The utility estimates the power will be restored by 10 p.m.
Most of the outages are in the southern part of the county.
A 7 News crew saw crews working on a tree leaning on power lines on Fish Creek Road outside the village of Constableville.
We’ll update this story when we get more information.
